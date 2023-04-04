A 44-year-old Wood River man died following a two-vehicle crash Friday night at Highway 30 and West Stolley Park Road in Grand Island.
Gary Salpas was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Salpas was the driver of a white 2003 Dodge Ram pickup, which collided with a silver 2016 Chevy Traverse.
The 49-year-old Grand Island female driver of the Traverse and her 15-year-old daughter were both transported to the St. Francis emergency room with serious injuries. The 15-year-old passenger was extracted from the vehicle by the Grand Island Fire Department.
The crash is still under investigation, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.
Return of the Thunderbirds Celebration
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Marysa Dominguez performs a shawl dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday at the Indian Center in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Gentry St. Cyr performs a grass dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln. The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time we celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.

KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Garan Coon Jr. perfoms a grass dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Marysa Dominguez spins as she dances during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Gentry St. Cyr stomps the ground while performing a grass dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center's Karl Linderholm hold Lucy, a leucistic red tailed hawk, at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Raptor Conservation Alliance member Doug Finch is stared down by Shasta, a Pedigree Falcon at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Mike W. Wolf Sr. gives a ceremonial blessing of relatives to bring good spirits during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Guests enjoy a nice spring day on the lawn outside Indian Center Inc., during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Raptor Conservation Alliance member Betsy Finch introduces onlookers to Squirt a rescued Turkey Vulture, at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Renée Sans Souci bows her head as a ceremonial blessing is given during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Raptor Conservation Alliance member Betsy Finch distracts a Turkey Vulture named Squirt using a piece of string from her perch at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dressed in Native regalia and sunglasses, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Marysa Dominguez performs a circle dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A leucistic red tailed hawk named Lucy looks at her keeper, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center's Karl Linderholm (not pictured) at a bird show during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Indian Center Inc. in Lincoln.

KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shasta, a peregrine falcon, flaps its wings during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
