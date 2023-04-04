A 44-year-old Wood River man died following a two-vehicle crash Friday night at Highway 30 and West Stolley Park Road in Grand Island.

Gary Salpas was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Salpas was the driver of a white 2003 Dodge Ram pickup, which collided with a silver 2016 Chevy Traverse.

The 49-year-old Grand Island female driver of the Traverse and her 15-year-old daughter were both transported to the St. Francis emergency room with serious injuries. The 15-year-old passenger was extracted from the vehicle by the Grand Island Fire Department.

The crash is still under investigation, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.

