Ceremony to mark 50th anniversary of historical marker at site of Steamboat Bertrand

OMAHA — Officials are celebrating the 50th anniversary of a historical marker that sits at the site of a sunken steamboat.

The marker, installed in 1972, commemorates the Steamboat Bertrand Discovery Site near DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. The discovery site is on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River. Contents recovered from the boat remain on display.

"The Bertrand's a fascinating part of Nebraska — and even United States — history," said Peter Rea, supervisory park ranger for DeSoto and Boyer Chute national wildlife refuges. "It's a fascinating time capsule for that era."

The Bertrand, on the way from St. Louis to Montana, took off from Omaha on April 1, 1865. As it came around a treacherous bend, the boat snagged on a submerged log.

All passengers were able to get off the boat before it sank. Many of the items on the upper deck were salvaged.

By the time crews came back to recover the Bertrand, it was covered by sediment from the Missouri River and written off as a loss, Rea said.

The steamboat sat underwater for more than 100 years. In 1968, two Omaha men set out to find the boat, hoping it still housed gold and mercury.

They found the Bertrand, thanks to help from some old river maps. The boat was more than 30 feet underwater.

The boat wasn't structurally sound enough to be removed from the water. It still sits in what is now DeSoto Lake, which used to be a bend in the Missouri River channel.

The cargo that was removed from the boat was in "remarkable condition," Rea said.

Items that were recovered included clothing as well as glass bottles that still held food such as pickles and cherries.

Most museum items from that era are centered solely on the Civil War, Rea said. It's not as common to see artifacts from everyday life as people moved west.

Unfortunately for the salvagers, none of the cargo included gold or mercury. But, Rea said, they were able to "uncover a priceless treasure that's now on display for future generations to look at and enjoy."

The rededication ceremony, which is open to the public, is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

The event is a way to share the Bertrand's story once again, Rea said.

"There's a lot to learn," he said. "A lot of people who live in the area may not know about it."