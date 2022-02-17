Changes in middle-class tax brackets proposed as debate continues in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Nebraskans could make about twice as much money before hitting the top income tax bracket under a bill presented to the Legislature's Revenue Committee on Thursday.

Legislative Bill 1180 was heard as debate continued over a plan to leave individual and corporate income tax brackets unchanged while cutting the top tax rate for both. Lawmakers are not expected to vote on the rate-cutting plan until next week.

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte introduced the bill to change income tax brackets. He said the proposal would target tax relief toward middle-income Nebraskans in a bid to attract more workers to the state.

"I believe our tax brackets punish the middle-class," he said. "They pay the same rate as the richest individuals in our state."

Groene's plan would leave individual tax rates untouched but would move the line at which people start paying the 6.84% top rate. Groene noted that his bill would give a bigger break to married couples than singles but said he would be willing to negotiate on the numbers.

Currently, single filers pay the top rate on any income over $40,676, after personal exemptions and standard deductions are accounted for. Under LB 1180, they would pay the top rate on income of $67,496 or more.

Married filers now pay the top rate on any income over $85,352. That line would move to $164,992 or more under the bill.

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, backed the proposal as part of an effort to make Nebraska more competitive with neighboring states and to attract young people to fill jobs.

On the other side was Tiffany Friesen Milone, editorial director for the OpenSky Policy Institute, a Lincoln-based think tank. She raised concerns that the bulk of the tax benefit would go to higher-income Nebraskans and that the loss of revenue could put the state in a difficult financial position if the economy slows down.

State revenue officials estimated that Groene's bill would reduce revenues by $369 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, which would include refunds for the first half of 2022. The reduction would be $276.7 million in the following year.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington had questioned the fiscal impact of the proposal to ratchet down the top income tax rate — a proposal introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman.

While LB 939 would not cut revenues as much as Groene's bill initially, it would have a more substantial effect when fully implemented. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, it would mean nearly $400 million less for state coffers, according to revenue officials.

"Where does this money come from?" DeBoer asked, noting that the total would be more than the state spends on corrections or courts.

Linehan responded that the money would come from economic growth in the state. She pointed out that state revenues grew by an average of more than 5% over the last four years. In the last year, revenues increased by 14.6%, in part because the tax filing deadline for the previous year was moved to July and because of the influx of federal COVID relief dollars.

Based on current forecasts, revenues are projected to grow another 2.9% for the current fiscal year and 3.2% for next year. The state's official forecasting board is expected to increase its revenue projections at a meeting later this month.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering said Thursday that he expects there will be a way to accommodate the state's budget needs and some amount of tax cuts based on the new forecast.

