Charge against Omaha police officer dismissed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A criminal charge has been dropped for an Omaha police officer who was accused of threatening teenagers with a gun after they allegedly pounded on the door of his home and his neighbors' homes earlier this year.

KETV-TV reports that a judge dismissed the case against Ja'Price Spears on Wednesday. Spears pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace in October and was directed to pay a fine and attend counseling sessions.

A deputy district attorney said in court on Wednesday that Spears completed the terms, and the judge accepted his request to withdraw the plea.

Spears was initially charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony for the incident in April. After the teens pounded on doors in his neighborhood, Spears drove after them and used handcuffs to detain them until Sarpy County deputies arrived.

The teens' parents complained about the use of force, and an investigation led to Spears' arrest.

