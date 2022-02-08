 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges upgraded in Oklahoma man's death in Omaha

A 22-year-old Omaha man is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of an Oklahoma man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man accused of assaulting a man from Oklahoma during the weekend has been charged with second-degree murder after the man died.

Charges against Nolan King, 22, were upgraded Tuesday in the death of Rodney Pettit, 41, of Lawton, Oklahoma.

Police said Pettit was found unconscious Saturday night inside the Parliament Pub in Omaha's Old Market district. He died on Monday.

Pettit also has been charged with use of a weapon — not a firearm.

Police have not said what prompted the assault.

