A cheetah at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium briefly escaped from its primary enclosure Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., the cheetah — a 5-year-old, 60-pound female named Gretchen — was found outside of her primary enclosure in the Scott African Grasslands but remained behind the public barrier, according to a news release from the zoo.

The zoo activated its emergency protocols and all zoo guests, students and staff were taken to secure locations, the release said. The zoo’s main entrance and other entry points were closed.

Zoo staff had sight of the cheetah for the entire time she was out of her enclosure, according to the release, and staff were able to walk her back to her night quarters without incident.

The zoo is investigating how the cheetah got out of her enclosure and will conduct a review to ensure best safety practices, according to the release.

“The health and safety of our staff, guests and animals is of the utmost priority to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. No person or animal was ever in danger during this incident,” Luis Padilla, president and CEO of the zoo, said in the release. “This is why we prepare with emergency drills so that our staff can act quickly, confidently and safely.”

Gretchen isn’t the first animal caught meandering outside its enclosure at the zoo in recent years.

Jontu the rhinoceros briefly escaped from his enclosure in September 2019, but staff quickly corralled him back into his area. Cayenne the macaw made a slightly more dramatic escape in June 2018 when she flew past zoo boundaries, leading to a 21-hour search that ended with her being found in the neighborhood south of the zoo.

