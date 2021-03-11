Chief speaks at funeral for Nebraska teen shot in Oklahoma

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — An Oklahoma police chief who spoke at the funeral of a 17-year-old Nebraska girl who died in a shootout with four of his officers said he has learned a powerful lesson about forgiveness after the girl's father invited him to the service.

Chief Johnny Teehee of Muskogee, Oklahoma, spoke Wednesday in Blair, Nebraska, at the funeral of 17-year-old Farrah Rauch.

She was shot to death in Muskogee on Feb. 28 after she fired at offices while running from an attempted carjacking, police said. Her 17-year-old boyfriend shot himself at the scene.

Four officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation into the shooting.

Teehee said he had never been invited to speak at a victim's funeral in his 35-year law enforcement career.

Rauch also invited the four officers to the funeral, but Teehee said they “didn’t think they were ready to do this.”