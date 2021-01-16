Classic Buick hearse draws attention at car collection

“Where are you going to find replacement parts for a 1939 car?” he said.

He paid $15,000-$16,000 for the hearse. He’s done very little restoration, which pleases him because fixing old cars can be like tossing money into a hole. The Buick still has its original paint, and there are blemishes and a few rust spots, but those don’t bother him so much.

He said his greatest joy is that his old Buick hearse has a stable mate, a ’39 Buick Limited sedan he purchased in California. “I bought the hearse because it matches my other Buick. It’s black, too.”

Knapp said he’s drawn to large luxury cars. His collection includes several other Buicks, a couple of Lincolns and a couple of Cadillacs. Knapp said his blue 1983 Mercedes two-door coup has been in the shop almost four years.

“Restoration can be a real money pit. You can pour a lot of money into it,” he said about his Mercedes.

Knapp said there’s an explanation about all of those Buicks. “It’s a disease. My folks had Buicks when I was growing up.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Kearney Hub.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0