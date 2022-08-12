Clouds of purple martins returning to midtown Omaha

Big numbers of purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha.

Local birder Justin Rink said he spotted around 10,000 on several trees near 42nd and Farnam streets.

That’s a few blocks east of where Rink and other local birders used to see 50,000 to 75,000 each summer.

“They peak in late August,” Rink said. “That could still happen this year.”

Rink said the biggest year for huge clouds of birds in the area was 2016. Construction of the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, which opened in June 2017, apparently disrupted the birds’ flight pattern into the previous roost at 44th and Farnam, and numbers dropped.

Rink said that after 2016, he usually would see a few birds each August, but not anything like the big numbers of the past.

“I think this roost is a little safer,” he said. “There is nothing there that is obstructing anymore. We won’t have martins hitting any glass walkways like they did in the past.”

Purple martins head to South America in large groups for the winter. In the summer, they breed around places with water.

Rink said people can help population numbers by putting up birdhouses and hollowed-out gourds to encourage the martins to nest nearby.

Rink said it’s neat to think that the birds seem to have re-established themselves in the area.

“I am rather relieved and thrilled to see that the martin roost, a staple of late summer in midtown Omaha, had finally rematerialized after a six-year hiatus,” he said. “I hope that the birds will continue to utilize this roosting site for years to come.”