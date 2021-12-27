College ordered to pay $300,000 for way it handled rape case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Chadron State College student has been awarded $300,000 after she argued in a lawsuit that college officials didn't do enough to protect her after she reported being raped.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that a federal jury sided with the woman earlier this month. The woman said the college should have banned the man who attacked her in 2016 from campus instead of just ordering him not to have contact with her.

Attorney Maren Chaloupka, who represented the woman, said she felt unsafe on campus because of the chance of running into her attacker and had to complete her degree through online classes after the two assaults in 2016. The woman, who is now 24, graduated from college in December 2016.

College officials defended the way they handled the situation as reasonable, and a spokeswoman for the Nebraska State College System that oversees Chadron State said officials plan to appeal the verdict. Besides ordering the man not to have contact with the woman, the college ordered the man to complete counseling.

