Colombian anthropologists visit Offutt lab as they seek to ID 120,000 missing

OMAHA -- An estimated 120,000 people have gone missing during 50 years of violent civil war in the South American nation of Colombia, according to estimates by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This week, 10 forensic anthropologists tasked with identifying Colombia’s missing are at Offutt Air Force Base to meet with their U.S. counterparts at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

“We have the same objective: giving identity to these remains,” Francis Paola Niño Ruiz, who investigates cases for the office of Colombia’s attorney general, said through a translator.

They are taking part in a workshop Monday and Tuesday that also includes forensic experts from the U.S. Department of Justice and the University of Nebraska.

“We are exchanging ideas on the different cycles and processes we go through in our case work,” said Jessica Yopak, an Offutt-based DPAA forensic anthropologist. “We’re excited to have them here.”

DPAA and its predecessor organizations have been working to identify the remains of missing American service members since 1973. The Offutt lab opened in 2013 and took up its first large project two years later with the identification of nearly 400 missing crew members from the USS Oklahoma.

The Justice Department’s International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program has been working with law enforcement in Colombia since 1989, according to a DOJ fact sheet.

For the past five years it has worked specifically with forensic anthropologists to gain accreditation for Colombia's forensic laboratories and boost their ability to identify victims, return remains to families and prosecute human rights crimes.

With the program’s assistance, Colombian officials have collected evidence leading to the recovery of nearly 300 sets of human remains, according to the fact sheet.

The visit to the Offutt lab has been nearly two years in the making. The visiting anthropologists said they have been looking forward to seeing how DPAA carries out its work.

“This is the benchmark in the labs,” said Jonathan Buitrago Sanchez, head of human identification for Colombia’s Criminal Investigation Directorate.

The country’s civil war dates to May 27, 1964, when the Colombian armed forces attacked a small band of leftist guerrillas in a rural village. In the decades since, it has involved far-left and far-right groups, as well as criminal syndicates and drug cartels.

Large-scale conflict between the government and the main rebel group, FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) ended with a peace agreement in 2016, but it continues to simmer in parts of the country. A report from a national Truth Commission, released in June, said more than 7 million people were displaced and 450,000 people were killed during the decades-long war.

Niño Ruiz said the ongoing nature of the war has hampered efforts to find and identify the victims.

“We have areas where we don’t have access yet to burial sites, or to families,” she said. “We have a lot of missing persons, and we have a lot of families who are scared.”

Buitrago Sanchez said the idea of bringing comfort to grieving families is what drew him to the work of identifying the casualties of his country’s bloody civil war..

“Working with the victims, with their families,” he said, “is something that is highly rewarding.”