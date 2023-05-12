Columbus Public Schools officials say community engagement will continue after a $53.5 million facilities bond referendum failed during a special election.

The bond would have paid for the following projects: construction of a new K-4 elementary school; classroom additions and dining renovations at Columbus Middle School; several projects at elementary schools; classroom additions at Columbus High School; and space for alternative learning.

The estimated impact it would have had on a home valued at $100,000 would have been an increase of $4 per month, or $48 per year.

Fifty-seven percent of voters cast their ballots against the bond, with 43% voting in favor of it — 3,566 versus 2,683.

CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz told the Columbus Telegram that he felt disappointed by the bond measure’s failure.

“I thought the district did a good job of reaching out to the community over the last 18 months to try to get some feedback on a growing enrollment problem, as well as some programming needs,” Loeffelholz said. “It just didn’t turn out our way. It's also information and data to take back to have more discussions and to hopefully come back later with something that the community can rally around and support.”

Platte County Election Commissioner Eryn Roberts said 47% of registered voters residing in the CPS district had cast their ballots.

Historically, special elections don’t see high voter turnout.

“It’s pretty low, between 25% and 40%,” Roberts said, noting she believed last year’s first congressional district special election to have had just under 25% voter turnout.

On the bond failing to win voter approval, Loeffelholz said more research needs to be done but pointed to some “sticking points,” such as the $53.5 million price tag or the possibility of one of the projects killing the measure.

“Until we have those conversations with a lot of people, it's going to be hard to define what the why, so to speak, but that’s what we’ve got to do over the next six months to a year and figure out what those barriers were,” Loeffelholz said.

The school district announced on May 10 that it will be reaching out to those who voted in the election to find out what they liked or didn’t like about the proposal and if there were any areas of concern or that needed clarification.

“We don't know what they voted but we can reach out to the 6,200-plus voters, and do some surveying and some polling, invite some people in for some conversations about if they were supportive or not supportive. What can the district do differently?” Loeffelholz said.

In 2011, a $28.5 million bond issue that would have funded the construction of a new Columbus Middle School failed. CPS officials had then sought additional community feedback and presented a new proposal – construction of a new Columbus High School, which voters passed in 2014.

Loeffelholz said the school district’s approach will be similar this time around, in that they need to get out into the community, ask questions and dig deeper into what people want to see.

“The needs are aren't going to go away. We're going to continue to grow as a school district with our enrollment; that's going to put more pressure on our schools as far as space,” Loeffelholz said. “We have to come out and have a conversation to find out what they will support to help alleviate that strain on the number of kids in our classrooms per teacher.”

Construction costs will continue to rise, he added. If voters do decide to give their approval to a similar project down the line, it will most likely cost more money, he said.

“The longer you wait, the more costs,” Loeffelholz said. “We're trying to do something to reduce the burden on taxpayers and not overburden them. We felt like all these things were needs, and none of them are really wants. But, again, we’ve got to go out and have those tough conversations.”

