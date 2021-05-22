Combo barber and tackle shop closing after 55 years

Men would travel from around the area to get their hair cut at Gary’s, and he’s made many friends during the years.

“I’ve got good friends. Bertrand is a good town,” he said.

Gary got the idea to sell bait and tackle at the barbershop from his friend and former Holdrege barber, Don Dealey. He’s been selling fishing supplies at his shop for the past 45 years.

“It just kind of evolved into what it is today,” Gary said.

Fishing supplies at the store will be 20% off until Gary closes the door for the last time Saturday.

Despite the interior of his shop undergoing few changes, Gary has seen hairstyles and the barbering business evolve since 1966.

“It’s been a big change. It went from the short hair to the long hair of the ’70s to the short hair to the long. A little bit of everything,” he said.

When Gary moved to Bertrand, he recalled that the nearby town of Holdrege had at least seven to eight barbers, but now they are harder to come by.