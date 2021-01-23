Community aids sale of cattle after farmer's death

Broady said people traveled roughly 50 miles, including from Pawnee City, Lewiston, Burchard, Johnson, Du Bois, Tecumseh and Auburn, to help deliver the cows to Beatrice 77. He said Bryce was always one of the first people to help someone out when asked, and that he was not surprised by the support his family’s received because that’s just what rural America does for each other.

“The accident happened on a Tuesday morning, November 17, and by 3 p.m. that day there were 29 farmers harvesting his crops,” Broady said. “They finished it up the next day at 11 o’clock in the morning. His crops were completely finished, harvested and in the bins. The community has just been wonderful with Dani, bringing meals and helping with the kids, just anything that she needs. I can’t thank the community and the region enough for everything that they’ve done.”

Dennis Henrichs, a manager at Beatrice 77 Livestock, said he has unfortunately seen people organize auctions like this before when a fellow farmer has died.

“Tragedy certainly brings out the best, and it does prove that Bryce had hundreds of friends and people that would come to his need,” Henrichs said.