Community gathers for return of WWII soldier's remains

GILTNER, Neb. (AP) — In telling the story of Lyle Reab and his sacrifice, Chaplain Zach Brueningsen and historian Terri Mabon each offered Reab a welcome home.

Brueningsen and Mabon were the two speakers during a graveside service for Reab on Tuesday afternoon at the Lerton Cemetery south of Giltner. The service included military honors conducted by a detail of soldiers from Fort Riley, Kansas, and American Legion Riders.

Reab’s remains were interred in the family plot — relocated from an unknown soldier grave in Ardennes American Cemetery at Neupré, Belgium — and placed alongside those of his parents, Willis Harry and Daisy, in the cemetery.

The Hastings Tribune reports Reab, 22, an only child, was killed in a foxhole on the southeastern end of Vossenack, Germany, in November 1944. Vossenack is in the Hurtgen Forest near the Germany-Belgium border and was the scene of intense fighting between U.S. and German forces in the fall of 1944.

While Giltner waited for news after Reab was missing, eventually it was determined he and many others had been killed.