Company's purchase could end extended golf course saga

Roger Bullington, Chief’s main project spokesman as president and general manager of Chief Development Inc., was unavailable for comment Monday.

After initially aiming to open Iron Eagle for a shortened season, Kibbon said, Chief decided to rework the course to limit damage should the South Platte flood again.

“They’re really excited about the project and improving the course’s condition,” he said. “And they felt the best way to accomplish that was to keep the course closed for the 2021 season.”

That also led Chief officials to “move ahead with the purchase now” so they could “speak to potential (golfing) clientele” about their plans, Kibbon added.

Iron Eagle opened in June 1994, four years after voters first spoke on whether North Platte should offer residents a city-owned alternative to private courses.

They rejected a May 1990 proposal that would have had the city buy nine-hole Indian Meadows Golf Course, well south of the river, and add nine more holes on city-owned land across South Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Exactly two years later, voters accepted a plan to build Iron Eagle on land donated by the Glenn Chase family. Family members gave the city a “quit-claim” deed in April 2020 to ease a possible sale.