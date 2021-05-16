Concrete Cares helps families fighting cancer

Unlike other cancers that attack single organs, leukemia is a blood disease. Wherever blood flows, so does leukemia. Few people survive five years. The rate drops drastically after that. Kyle doesn’t talk much about his treatment, but it started with seven straight days of chemotherapy. Today, he takes a daily regimen of medicines. Every six weeks he receives a transfusion.

It has been six years since his diagnosis.

Kyle’s leukemia now is in remission, but the disease has set him back.

He’s lost stamina. His lungs are at less than 40% capacity, but he presses on.

Colleagues in the concrete industry have noticed Kyle’s efforts and they’ve been inspired.

Jereme Montgomery of the American Concrete Institute in Nebraska nominated Kyle for the International Chapter Activity Award. The honor recognizes contributions to society and to the professionalism of the concrete industry.

Kyle is among only four Chapter Activity Award recipients in the world this year.