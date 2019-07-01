PENDER, Neb. -- Work was expected to begin Monday on a bridge near Pender that has been closed since it was damaged during flooding in March.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation on Friday announced that it had awarded the contract to fix the bridge over Logan Creek on Nebraska Highway 94 just east of Pender. Completion is expected in November.
Flood waters on March 14 damaged the west bridge approach, severely scoured the adjacent channel and undercut the bridge supports.
The contract includes channel erosion repair, pavement approach replacement and repairs to bridge supports and guardrail.