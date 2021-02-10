Coroner: 2 killed in head-on crash in south-central Nebraska

RED CLOUD, Neb. (AP) — Two people were killed this week in a head-on crash near Red Cloud in south-central Nebraska's Webster County, authorities said.

The crash happened just after noon Monday on state Highway 4 between Red Cloud and Blue Hill, television station KSNB reported.

The Webster County Attorney’s Office, which also serves as the county coroner’s office, said a witness reported seeing a westbound vehicle driven by Teddy Morrow, 74, of Cowles, try to pass a snowplow on the highway. His vehicle then collided head-on with an eastbound car, the office said.

Morrow died at the scene of the crash, investigators said, while a passenger in the car, 29-year-old Kimberly Mohlman of Red Cloud, was rushed to a Lincoln hospital, where she died.

Officials said Mohlman’s husband, who was the driver of the second vehicle, was also taken to Lincoln where he remained Wednesday in critical condition. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle, suffered no serious injuries.

