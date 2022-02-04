Corps seeks funding of contentious $144 million flood plan for Omaha area

The Army Corps of Engineers said this past week it will recommend that Congress approve $144 million in projects to reduce flood damage along creeks in the Omaha metro area.

Included are two dams, construction of a levee/flood wall along the Little Papillion Creek in central Omaha, elevating or flood-proofing some homes and businesses, and erecting floodgates at several creek crossings.

The corps’ decision is the latest chapter in battles over flood control in the metro area dating to the 1970s.

The plan has been promoted by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, local governments including the Omaha City Council, and some businesses whose property is at risk along creeks, notably the Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Those opposed include the Washington County Board and landowners who would lose homes and see their property values drop because of one of the dams.

John Winkler, general manager of the NRD, said there is an urgent need for better flood protection in the area.

The Corps of Engineers has estimated the cost-benefit ratio of the plan at 1.7 to 1, he said.

In other words, the value of property protected is 70% higher than the cost, thus about $240 million worth of property would be better protected.

“The flood risks in the Papillion Creek Watershed are significant,” Winkler said.

Winkler said about 12,000 residents and 2,500 structures would see a reduced risk of flooding because of these projects. Those structures include homes and businesses, schools and emergency services, along with utility lines, he said.

But a study funded by the Washington County Board and the Papio Valley Preservation Association found that the Corps of Engineers is significantly overstating the benefits. The study was conducted by Steven Shultz, a professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha who specializes in real estate and land use economics.

Shultz said in his analysis that the cost-benefit ratio and other figures in the corps’ report were incorrect, misleading or inflated and that some were improperly included.

Washington County Board member Lisa Kramer said the study buttresses the board’s contention that the dam proposed near the Douglas/Washington County line would do little to protect Omaha from flooding.

Additionally, the dam would require removing or relocating nine homes and would devalue adjacent land.

“The biggest reason for flooding in midtown (Omaha) is the concrete,” Kramer said. “And that’s due to poor planning and zoning in the City of Omaha. They’re trying to solve a problem in Omaha by imposing eminent domain on rural landowners.”

The next step is for the corps to submit the plan to Congress. It will be up to Congress to decide whether to approve and fund the projects.

The decision would pit rural landowners and Washington County against urban Omaha interests.

None of these projects are included in the hundreds of millions of federal infrastructure dollars flowing into Nebraska.

Here are the projects proposed in the plan:

» A small reservoir on the South Papillion Creek near Gretna. Known as Dam Site 19, the 74-acre lake would be about half the size of Standing Bear Lake. The park around the lake would include a 2.5-mile walking trail, restrooms, a picnic shelter and boat ramp. Winkler said the lake has widespread support.

» A larger “dry dam” on Thomas Creek in northwest Douglas County. A dry dam has a lake behind it only during periods of heavy runoff. Known as Dam Site 10, the lake would have a 345-acre footprint that would extend into Washington County. Its flooded size would be somewhat smaller than Cunningham Lake. The dam would place nine homes and adjacent farmland underwater in periods of heavy runoff.

» A new levee/flood wall along the Little Papillion Creek and Keystone Trail. The levee/wall would run several miles from Cole Creek to Saddle Creek on one side of the Little Papio and from Charles Street to Spring Street on the other, protecting parts of central Omaha, including the Nebraska Furniture Mart and Aksarben Village.

» Construction of floodgates where Mercy Road and Pacific, Dodge, Cass and 72nd streets cross the Little Papio. Gates would also be placed at several pedestrian bridges. The gates would tie into levee improvements.

» Filling in 71 basements, elevating 59 residential buildings, and floodproofing 256 commercial, industrial and municipal structures.

The federal government would shoulder $91.5 million in costs. The local cost would be $52.2 million.

Not included in this plan are a handful of other dams proposed by the Papio NRD or any projects to reduce flooding downtown, which is outside the Papillion Creek watershed.

