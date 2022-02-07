Corps stops spring release test for pallid sturgeon due to dry Missouri River conditions

A test method for encouraging the viability of the endangered pallid sturgeon in the upper Missouri River has been aborted due to lack of water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday it would not conduct special test flow of water out of Fort Peck Dam in Montana.

The decision is the latest sign that drought is affecting uses of the Missouri River, which communities in Nebraska and Iowa depend upon for water and industry.

About 87% of the basin is abnormally dry, said Kevin Low, hydrologist with the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center of the National Weather Service. Last year was the 17th driest for the basin, he said.

For now, the corps continues to project another dry year along the river, and the National Weather Service says it's possible Nebraska could see drought worsen in its interior.

Plains and mountain snowpack are below normal as is soil moisture, Low said. However, about 40% of the snow season remains, so there remains time for snowfall to catch up, he said.

The upcoming year was the first time the corps was going to test special spring releases out of Fort Peck dam to see if the additional water created better conditions for fish to spawn and their larvae to survive.

John Remus, who oversees management of the Missouri River for the corps, said there's not enough water behind the dam to run the test.

While it's possible that late season snows or spring rains could replenish the reservoir, Remus said there's not enough remaining time to notify all involved parties.

The test release came out of an agreement between the corps and the Fish and Wildlife Service as an avenue of complying with the Endangered Species Act.

The corps is managing the river for drought conditions, which means that it has limited releases from its dams to the minimal amount practical —12,000 cubic feet per second out of Gavins Point Dam.

Remus said the river will carry enough water this year to meet water supply needs. Communities along the river depend upon it for drinking water and multiple utilities and industries rely on it for their operations.

