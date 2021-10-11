Correction: Indigenous Peoples-Columbus-Holidays story

In a story published Oct. 10, 2021, about Monday’s federal holiday, The Associated Press used incorrect punctuation on multiple references to Indigenous Peoples Day.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Tags
- Wire
- Nebraska State News
- General News
- Government And Politics
- Education
- Holidays
- Occasions
- Lifestyle
- Coronavirus
- Infectious Diseases
- Diseases And Conditions
- Health
- Lung Disease
- Protests And Demonstrations
- Political And Civil Unrest
- Political Activism
- Political Issues
- Native Americans
- Columbus Day
- Parades
- Recreation And Leisure
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.