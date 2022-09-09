Corvettes, Cadillacs and classic 'big dolls' clothing in Kearney museum

KEARNEY — If you thought vintage cars were the only fascinating relics inside Kearney's Classic Car Collection, you haven’t walked through the museum with Jackie Purdy.

Displayed among those 200 automobiles are a poodle skirt from the 1950s, a flapper dress from the 1920s, a furry white muff and an American Red Cross volunteer’s uniform from the '50s.

Nearly all came from Purdy’s closet. Most were made by her late mother. A few came from estate sales and thrift stores. Purdy lovingly dresses the museum’s 15 mannequins in costumes appropriate for the cars that surround them.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion because my mother made most of my clothes,” Purdy said. “Because she always dressed me so well, I thought I could dress the mannequins.”

Purdy has been on the board of the Classic Car Collection ever since it opened in 2011. When Bernie and Janice Taulborg of Elkhorn donated 131 vehicles to Kearney, about 15 mannequins came with them, and Purdy volunteered to dress them. The board gave her its blessing, and she’s been at it ever since.

“Jackie is a saint,” board member Brad Kernick said.

She calls the mannequins her “big dolls.” She has even named them.

“I tell the men here, ‘You be careful when you move the mannequins,’” she said.

Purdy visits the museum at least once a week to keep a grandmotherly eye on her big dolls.

“They move cars constantly, so sometimes I have to come out and straighten up the mannequins,” she said.

The museum displays more than 60 cars on loan, and displays change frequently, so Purdy moves the mannequins or changes their outfits as needed.

She changes the outfits every six months or so, “but if we get something new in, or find something I think would work, I can make changes.”

Not long ago, a museum volunteer opened the trunk of one of the Taulborgs’ cars for the first time since it arrived at the museum 11 years ago. Inside, he found three suitcases. All were empty except for one, which contained a unique flapper dress and matching hat in a soft salmon shade.

“That hat and that dress were special to someone who owned that car,” Purdy said.

She put it on a mannequin and added one of her late mother’s necklaces that matched the dress perfectly. She placed the mannequin beside a Cadillac.

“It was a sparkly dress. That sparkly dress needed to be by that Cadillac,” Purdy said.

Purdy, a 1950 graduate of Kearney High School, keeps plastic bins stocked with hats, wigs and other accessories inside a small closet at the Classic Car Collection.

“I get wigs at estate sales. People don’t want them,” she said.

A few pieces in the display are from notable people in Kearney. Vintage hats , a suit and saddle shoes adorn the feet of the poodle-skirted teenager at the front of the museum.

Every outfit has a story, such as the pale blue dress Purdy wore as a blood bank volunteer at the American Red Cross in Kearney.

“I would just sit at the typewriter wearing that dress,” she said.

If a desired piece isn’t hanging in her closet, Purdy scours estate sales and thrift stores. At Goodwill, she found the orange striped shirt worn by a small boy carrying a fishing rod near a car from the “Mayberry R.F.D.” era. Also at a thrift shop, she found the outfit for a mannequin in the ticket booth from Kearney’s old drive-in theater.

From a friend, Purdy acquired an elegant black dress that belonged to that friend’s great-grandmother.

“She was cleaning closets and didn’t want to throw anything away,” Purdy said.

While she does not accept donations, Purdy has gotten boys’ clothing from a friend who still has her grown son’s childhood clothing. Purdy dressed a mannequin as a newspaper carrier by cutting up a pair of pants she’d purchased at Goodwill and adding a flat hat and a vest.

She changes mannequins’ attire for the seasons, too. In the summer, one blonde mannequin is carrying a basket of flowers. In the winter, she wears a wool snowsuit, and her blond hair is woven into one solitary braid. A mannequin in bib overalls gets a flannel hat with ear flaps when winter arrives.

As Purdy guided a visitor around the collection last week, her eyes sparkled as she held up a melon-colored dress, a deep green fully-lined coat and a sapphire-blue dress that Jackie Kennedy might have donned in the early '60s. Her mother made all of those pieces.

“Attitudes have changed,” she said, a bit wistfully. “People don’t dress up much anymore.”

