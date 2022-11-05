 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Could that stink have been the smell of money?

OMAHA -- More than one Omahan who was outdoors Thursday evening probably checked their shoes.

Starting around 6:30 p.m. or so, the city was bathed in a pungent odor similar to dog droppings.

Asked about the source, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryon Miller declined to step in it.

Miller said a cold front had pushed through, and winds were blowing from the northwest.

That put the metro in the path of any odors emanating from feedlots in northeast Nebraska. Feed yards in that corner of the state have combined capacity of many tens of thousands of cattle.

If that's the case, it was the proverbial "smell of money."

Miller's colleagues in the Valley office joked about the smell on Twitter Thursday evening after the weather service received inquiries from the public.

"We can confirm that cold fronts don't have a gastrointestinal system! Thus the reports of unpleasant smells in the Omaha Metro this evening aren't on us." the Omaha weather service office tweeted at 7:58 p.m.

That prompted someone to recall the rhyming explanation provided by former Omaha TV meteorologist Matt Serwe: “The front has come through when it smells like poo.”

