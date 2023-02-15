Soon hotel guests and casino visitors can enjoy "Trash Can Nachos" and other signature recipes made famous by chef and television personality Guy Fieri.

Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar is set to open in May at Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel and Casino. In addition to featuring an outdoor patio, the restaurant will offer a menu of signature sandwiches, burgers and desserts. Fieri is known for hosting a handful of television shows, including "Diners, Drive Ins & Dives."

The $4 million restaurant comes as part of a $22 million plan that also would see expansion of the casino floor and remodeling of hotel rooms.

The casino's gaming floor is set to be renovated and expanded, allowing for 200 new slot machines as well as an enhanced sportsbook with a viewing and seating area. Construction on the $6 million project is set to start in spring. Officials said the gaming floor won't be closed during construction.

Renovations to the hotel, expected to cost $12 million, are slated to start in spring 2024. Rooms will feature fresh design elements featuring purple and blue color schemes with wood accents and contemporary fixtures.

