HOLDREGE – Eric and Beth Sweeney call Phelps County home, but they wanted to bring a taste of the world to central Nebraska.

Eric is a Loomis native, and Beth hails from Boston. Together they own and operate Sweeney Wealth Management Group, which has offices in Boston and Holdrege. When they settled with their family in Phelps County, Beth wanted to bring a part of her hometown to her new home in Nebraska.

“I always wanted to bring a higher-end cocktail lounge and a bit of the East Coast food to Holdrege,” she said. “I wanted to bring items that we get readily available there, your lobster rolls, your clam chowder, that sort of stuff that you really can’t find here. That was always something we have talked about.”

One of Eric’s passions is traveling to different golf courses to partake in the game. He mentioned to Beth how it would be neat to bring an indoor golf simulator business to the rural community, so they decided to marry their dreams to create The Drive Golf and Lounge in downtown Holdrege. The Drive is a high-end cocktail lounge and entertainment venue with two indoor golf simulators.

“We both love awesome cocktails, great food and we enjoy golfing,” Beth said.

The Sweeneys purchased a building in downtown Holdrege in summer of 2022. The building had been vacant for 12 years, and they soon began remodeling it to bring their vision to life. Eric is an assistant coach for the Loomis High School football team, and he recruited some of the football players to help with the demolition.

Eric and the couple’s son, Noah, spent over 50 hours chipping away at plaster to expose brick on one of the walls. They worked with local contractor Jeff Benjamin and spent many nights and weekends on the project before the renovation wrapped up in December. Earlier this month, The Drive opened to members and the public.

The Sweeneys designed the business to feature a lounge area with comfortable couches and chairs as well as high-top table and bar seating. A doorway through the lounge will take customers to the golf simulators.

Patrons can enjoy food and drinks while golfing at their choice of over 150,000 courses. They can choose courses from across the globe or close to home such as Gothenburg’s Wild Horse Golf Club. The simulations allow a group of four to play 18 holes in two hours or a couple to play 18 holes in an hour. The environment also allows for more socializing amongst a group, Eric said.

The Drive Golf and Lounge 414 West Avenue, Holdrege 308-995-0556, thedriveholdrege@gmail.com Open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Become a member or book tee times online at thedrivelounge.com.

“When you go out on a traditional golf course, you have two people go in this golf cart, two people go in that golf cart. ... Where with this, you’re together the whole couple of hours, and I feel that that is just a great way to socialize and build relationships,” he added.

The simulators even have family-friendly courses available.

“We found some incredible kids’ courses that are super fun to play,” Eric said. “You’ll see kangaroos jumping through the screen or dinosaurs walking the course. ... It makes it really fun for them, and I find that every family who comes in walks away smiling and happy.”

The Drive has a wide selection of beverages ranging from cocktails, craft beer, seltzers, wine, champagne, bourbon, whiskey and much more. Customers can dine on clam chowder, lobster bisque, lobster rolls, gourmet paninis, gourmet sausages and hotdogs with an array of toppings.

“I’ve created a number of different recipes like a prosciutto, arugula, fig jam and Gouda cheese panini, but we’ll also have the simple. If somebody wants to do turkey and cheese or ham and cheese or the good old PB and J panini or Nutella and strawberry, we can do that,” Beth said.

The Drive is open to the public to schedule tee times online and dine in the lounge, and they also offer a membership option. Members have 24/7 access to the golf simulators, can participate in golf leagues, receive a 10% discount on food and beverages, have access to the poker room and are invited to member-only events.

Since announcing the opening of the business, the Sweeneys have received positive feedback from community members.

“All of our friends, contacts, clients have all been so excited. You have to go to Lincoln or Omaha or Denver to find something like this. So we’re in the middle and creating this so people have this opportunity,” Beth said.

“What puts a smile on my face is definitely seeing people have fun with their family, enjoy themselves and give them an experience that they wouldn’t otherwise get,” Eric added.

