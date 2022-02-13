Couple charged with child abuse after baby thrown into wall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha couple has been charged with intentional child abuse after the man threw his 8-month-old baby against a wall, causing a skull fracture, and the girls mother did nothing for days after witnessing the attack.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that prosecutors say both 23-year-old Theodor Hurt and 24-year-old Dakota Vick initially lied to doctors and police about what happened to the girl.

Hurt eventually told police that he threw his daughter across the room into a crib and the wall because he was frustrated that she was fussy. Initially, Hurt and Vick both initially said the girl had fallen off a couch twice on Nov. 19.

The couple took the girl to Children's Hospital days after the attack on Nov. 22 because her head was swelling. Court documents say doctors discovered she had a skull fracture and a brain bleed that was causing “malformation of her head.”

Both Hurt and Vick remain in custody. A judge set Hurt's bail at $82,500 and Vick's bail at $25,000. Hurt has pleaded not guilty while Vick has yet to enter a plea.

The baby and four other older children, ages 2, 4, 6, and 8, have been placed in state custody.

