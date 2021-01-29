Couple, dog rescued after falling through ice on Nebraska lake

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Rescue crews pulled a couple and their dog to safety after all three fell through the ice of a western Omaha lake, officials said.

The incident happened Thursday evening on the pond at Lakeside Park, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Authorities said the man and wife, both 30, were walking their yellow Labrador retriever when the dog ran onto the ice to chase ducks and fell through. The husband then fell through the ice trying to rescue the dog, and the wife fell in trying to rescue her husband, officials said.

First responders who arrived on the scene spotted the couple in the water about 30 feet from the shore. Firefighters pulled them to safety, and the man and woman were taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The dog was not injured, officials said.

