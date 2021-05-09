Couple restores historic building, pursues restaurant dreams

The Kings closed on the sale of the building in mid-December and had contractors there the next day to begin working.

Now, after nearly five months of nonstop renovations both inside and out, the Kings are getting close to opening Genoa Food Co.

Aaron King said the restaurant will be a mixture of pub food, like artisan pizza and burgers, as well as entrees such as steaks and seafood. It will have a full bar and also will offer keno.

King, who has spent the past several years in hotel management but was trained as a chef, said he wants to meet the needs of what he sees as a “hugely diverse demographic” that includes local farmers, people heading out to the area lakes and Lincoln residents who might be looking to try something different.

King said he sees a huge opportunity because of a lack of restaurants in the area.

“When we started looking at this place, we saw a distinctly underserved area, not just Malcolm, but the surrounding community,” he said.

The Malcolm Holding Co. built what was originally the Malcolm Community Hall in 1932 during the Great Depression.