Couple selling Kearney mansion, seeking 'someone to love it'

Ken Bramer, the real estate agent helping the Kelleys to sell their unique property, said the mansion could become a splendid bed and breakfast or Airbnb.

“It’s a very rare opportunity knocking,” Bramer said. “ It could be historical if someone wanted to grab the bull by the horns.”

Depending upon the buyer’s preference, the Kelleys’ property also could be demolished and transformed into a new neighborhood of modern houses.

A neighbor said she really doesn’t want the big house across the street to be bulldozed.

Mary Girard lives in the 2000 block of 34th Street. From her home on the south side of the street she’s watched the mansion’s occupants come and go. Like many Kearney residents, she’s saddened whenever Kearney loses one of its historic structures, and she believes that’s a distinct possibility with the Baker Mansion.

“It’s my fear that somebody might bulldoze it and build new houses on the land,” Girard said. “If it’s bulldozed we’d lose that history. It would be gone forever. That house played a significant role in the community.”