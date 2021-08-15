Couple teams up to lead Salvation Army in Norfolk

“We are going to concentrate on redoing the whole interior. One of our goals is to add programming; we want to include a gymnasium in there so that we can have opportunities for seniors to walk around or have groups come in there and meet,” Jesus said. “Also, we want to develop a drop-in, after-school program — a tutoring model — like we did in Minneapolis.”

The dock on the back of the building would allow the organization to enhance the donation process, as well as serve as a warehouse for various events the Salvation Army has done in the past. The facility also then would provide an ideal location for disaster evacuations if the need should arise.

But all of these plans hinge on the Salvation Army’s ability to acquire the building, the Trejos said. Kelli said they are excited for the potential, but she knows the drawn-out process has become tiring.

“It starts to become wearisome for us. It’s wearisome for our congregation. It’s wearisome for the community,” she said. “We feel it, too.”

And time is becoming a factor. Kelli motioned toward missing ceiling tiles — damaged by recent rains — as an example of the immediacy they face because of deficiencies in their current location at 610 W. Norfolk Ave.