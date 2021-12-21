 Skip to main content
Court records: Social media posts played role in shooting

Court documents show that a Nebraska man was shot after social media posts resulted in a case of mistaken identity

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court documents show that a Nebraska man was shot after social media posts resulted in a case of mistaken identity.

The Omaha World-Herald obtained court documents in the Aug. 22 shooting in a suburban Omaha park. Court records show that 25-year-old Manuel L. Mata was arrested on suspicion of assault and weapons charges and is out on bail.

Shevaun Nelson told authorities that she and her boyfriend, Keelin Johnson, were test-driving a gold Honda Accord when they stopped at the park. Minutes later, a Dodge Challenger pulled behind them and a man fired into the car. Johnson was struck but managed to drive away.

Before the shooting, Mata had been following social media posts about thefts from cars, authorities said. Court records say the woman he lived with was among the theft victims. The posts included video of a car that bore some resemblance to the one Johnson and Nelson were in, but was not the car involved in the thefts.

