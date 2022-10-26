 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Courts dismiss Title IX lawsuit alleging UNL acted with 'deliberate indifference'

  • 0

A federal judge last month dismissed a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln alleging deliberate indifference in how university officials investigated a report of sexual misconduct on campus.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. ruled in September that a 2020 lawsuit failed to provide sufficient evidence showing action or inaction by UNL denied a student the benefits of an education, guaranteed by Title IX.

The deadline for the unidentified woman, who reported a sexual assault and stalking, to appeal Rossiter’s ruling passed earlier this month.

According to the lawsuit, the woman who was formerly enrolled at the UNL College of Law said she was possibly drugged before being sexually assaulted at the apartment of a male student in September 2018.

The woman said she was later stalked by the man — who was not charged with a crime and is not being named — at friends’ apartments or at the College of Law, where he was also a student.

People are also reading…

In October 2018, the woman told another student about the alleged stalking, and that student relayed the report to Marc Pearce, an assistant dean for student affairs at the College of Law.

Pearce, according to the lawsuit, spoke directly to the male student and offered the woman links to various resources on campus. He also reported the allegations to UNL’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, which is charged with investigating sexual misconduct on campus.

A few months later, in early 2019, Pearce met with the woman, and she told him about the alleged stalking she experienced, but she did not mention the alleged sexual assault, according to the lawsuit.

Pearce referred the woman to UNL’s Title IX office, where an investigation was initiated, but the woman did not ask for any accommodations at that time, her complaint indicated, believing action would be taken.

The woman left UNL in March 2019 and did not return for the fall semester. She reportedly told friends she felt uncomfortable with the male student knowing where she lived as well as her academic schedule.

An investigation by UNL’s Title IX office concluded in August 2019. In a 53-page report, senior investigator Meagan Counley informed both the woman and the man that “there was insufficient evidence” to determine the woman had been drugged.

Counley also informed both parties “the greater weight of the evidence supported” the woman was not incapacitated when she engaged in sexual activity with the man, finding there was insufficient evidence to hold the man liable.

The woman appealed the decision to Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jake Johnson, who affirmed Counley’s decision.

Rossiter, in his ruling, said the university did not remain idle after receiving a report of the alleged assault and stalking.

While the process wasn’t flawless — Rossiter noted Pearce failed to immediately forward the accusations on to UNL’s Title IX office, but pointed out an investigation was launched immediately after he did so — the judge said it did not rise to the level of “deliberate indifference.”

UNL made reasonable accommodations to the woman, Rossiter added, even as it did not grant her everything she requested, such as removing the male student from the university, which he said “presented a risk of violating (his) constitutional or statutory rights.”

Rossiter granted summary judgment to UNL and dismissed the case.

UNL has faced several accusations in recent years from female students who have alleged systemic failures in how the university investigated sexual misconduct on campus.

The women have criticized UNL for using an investigatory process that placed blame on victims and said investigators were too deferential to alleged perpetrators.

Here's a brief look at Title IX.

Most of the claims filed in those lawsuits have been dismissed, however.

Earlier this year, Rossiter tossed a majority of the Title IX claims made against UNL by nine women, including a former Husker volleyball player, who said the university failed to take action because the reported accusers were male student-athletes.

Although that case drew a rare filing from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, which accused UNL of misapplying Title IX case law in its investigations, only two women’s complaints were allowed to move forward.

In another case, filed in 2021, U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard tossed a Title IX complaint against UNL but allowed other civil rights claims to move forward in a lawsuit filed by a former Ph.D. student who reported being sexually harassed by her adviser.

Both cases remain open in U.S. District Court.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires. The Nebraska State Patrol was helping notify residents in the area about the evacuation order. Officials asked farmers who live in the area to turn on irrigation pivots or other water sources to help combat the blaze.

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt. The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled that since the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina failed to establish standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Current university president Kent Fuch said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses. Protesters were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture. Sasse has drawn criticism for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LBGTQ issues.

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even in some of the nation’s most reliably red states. Abortion opponents in Nebraska are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened this summer in neighboring Kansas, where voters overwhelming rejected a ballot measure that would have paved the way for an abortion ban there. Republicans in Nebraska's Legislature  need to gain at least two seats this November to avoid a filibuster on a proposed ban.

Omaha woman sentenced for sex abuse of girls on drill team

An Omaha woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting several young members of her dance team. Online court records show that 24-year-old Brittianee Bates was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in prison after pleading no contest earlier this year to two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count each of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse. Prosecutors say Bates sexually assaulted several girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a day care where Bates worked. Prosecutors say the abuse dated back to 2015 and that all of victims were younger than 13.

Watch Now: Related Video

NOAA captures tug-of-war between crab and eel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News