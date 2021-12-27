Cousins adjust to OPS middle school but miss their parents in Afghanistan

Just getting to school in Afghanistan posed lurking dangers for cousins 12-year-old Mohammad Wali and 14-year-old Mohammad Idrees.

The Taliban used violence and threats to keep the cousins and their classmates away from school. Bombs were once planted around their school, and members of their family had been kidnapped and even killed for their efforts to transport students.

The family moved from a rural area to a city in Logar province, near the capital of Kabul, to try to escape the violence. But when the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, the family could no longer take the chance of staying.

The cousins and their uncle, Mohammad Sadiq, fled from Afghanistan, eventually making their way to Omaha, where Wali and Idrees are among more than 40 Afghan students in the Omaha Public Schools.

Here, they are adjusting to a new reality. While they are no longer in constant danger or exposed to harsh discipline at school, they are learning to navigate the state's largest district without knowing the English language.

A few Afghan students have enrolled in other districts, but the majority so far have been placed in OPS, said Mohammad Sahil, education and training supervisor for Lutheran Family Services, one of the two resettlement agencies that place people in Omaha.

He expects the Omaha area to receive 300 to 400 more students as more evacuees reach Nebraska from U.S. military bases around the nation.

Wali, 12, arrived in Omaha almost three months ago, and his cousin and uncle arrived in mid-November. All three live in an apartment in northwest Omaha with another person from their Afghan neighborhood.

Families typically spend a month in an Airbnb before getting placed in a permanent residence in Omaha, Sahil said. The children aren’t allowed to enroll in school until they have a permanent address.

“The parents are actually calling in to enroll their children as soon as possible,” Sahil said. “They are getting bored at home. The kids are telling their moms and dads that they want to go to school.”

The students arrive with varied educational backgrounds, and they usually speak little to no English.

Sahil said one of his clients has a teenage son who had never gone to school in Afghanistan but needed to enroll in an OPS high school because of his age.

“His dad was telling me, ‘Is there any way we could put him in an elementary?’” Sahil said. “And I said no, that’s not possible. I’m not blaming him, but there is help for him in high school, so I am sure he is going to learn English very soon.”

OPS offers services to help refugee students acclimate to an American education, said Jaimie Cogua, coordinator of English learner, dual language, migrant and refugee education.

The district had 2,581 student refugees during the 2020-21 school year, but Cogua said she expects that number will continue to increase as more evacuees arrive.

Each student who enrolls completes a survey to identify their needs. If necessary, the student will be enrolled in English learner classes and will receive support from those teachers while getting used to their new school.

“Oftentimes, the (English learner) teacher will do a general orientation to the school to show them where the bathrooms are, or provide them with some key survival phrases,” Cogua said.

Students are taught such things as how to ask to use the restroom, get a pencil or get something to drink.

Those are the kind of things that "anyone might need to know if they're someplace new,” Cogua said.

The phrases also are part of the English learner curriculum at Bennington Public Schools, said Lisa Schonhoff, the district’s English language learning teacher.

She’s the only English learner teacher for the district but also works with two paraprofessionals. The district is looking to hire two more teachers because of an increased need for services.

The number of English learner students in the Bennington district has grown from 12 in 2017 to 58 this year, she said. Only one of those students is a recent Afghan evacuee.

Most English learner staffers don’t know the language their students speak. There are more than 10 languages spoken at Bennington. At OPS, that number tops 100.

Schonhoff said she mostly teaches phonemically, which means teaching words based on their sounds. She also teaches English through visuals, such as taking a picture of a classroom and having her students label everything in the room.

Schonhoff said it takes about a year for an English learner student to be comfortable speaking openly in English with other people. A typical student will use the services for four years before exiting the program.

“I had a kindergartner who came from Afghanistan, and he has been with me through third grade, and he will be exiting my program this year,” Schonhoff said. “He is right where he needs to be. It's amazing to see the progress they make.”

In OPS, Afghan evacuees, along with other refugee students, typically are paired with another student who can speak their language to make school easier to navigate, Cogua said.

The district also has a Teen Literacy Center, which is a program for high school students with previous interrupted or limited education.

OPS is still looking to hire a bilingual liaison who speaks Pashto or Dari, the two common languages spoken in Afghanistan.

For now, the district contracts with Sahil, who helps the students enroll in school, get acclimated to the classroom and go to English learner classes. He even helps them do homework at night.

Before any evacuees arrived in the Omaha metro area, Sahil created a guide for school administrators and teachers about Afghan culture, he said.

“Basically, if you’re a teacher working with an Afghan student, this is what you should know,” he said.

Sahil said, for example, that Afghan women do not make eye contact or shake hands with a man. A younger person also won’t make eye contact with an older person.

“We were just telling (the teachers), if someone isn’t making eye contact with you, this doesn’t mean you’re being ignored, but this is just part of the culture,” he said.

School in Afghanistan is also offered in three short shifts instead of lasting all day like it does in the U.S.

Idrees and Wali said that they are grateful for many of the differences between their Afghan and American educations. The cousins spoke with a reporter through Sahil, who served as an interpreter.

Idrees, who is in eighth grade at Davis Middle School near 132nd and State streets, said he and his cousin like that they can spend all day at school rather than just a few hours.

He also likes reading books and writing small stories. Wali, a sixth-grader at Davis Middle School, likes to make art with materials like crayons and Play-Doh.

Both Wali and Idrees said they also are thankful they no longer are exposed to physical punishment at school.

In Afghanistan, if a student was late, disobeyed or couldn’t understand a lesson, they could be hit with a stick, Sahil said.

For Wali, one of the worst aspects of living and going to school in Omaha is the absence of his parents, he said. He often cries at night after talking with them on the phone.

Both Wali and Idrees’ parents are still in Afghanistan, and Sahil said he’s unsure if they will ever be able to come to the U.S.

“It's kind of making me emotional now because I cannot imagine it,” Sahil said.

Sadiq, who is now the sole caretaker of Idrees and Wali, said that while he’s happy to be safe in Nebraska, he constantly worries about the safety of the rest of his family back in Afghanistan.

Sahil’s own family members also are still in Afghanistan, and he hasn’t seen them in several years, he said.

“All of our families are over there. We are still waiting to see what happens,” Sahil said. “Just waiting and trying. But there’s nothing we can do.”

