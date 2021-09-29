COVID hospitalizations rise while case growth slows in Nebraska

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose again last week in Nebraska, while new cases were down slightly from two weeks ago.

The average daily number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 over the last week was about 420, up 5% from an average of 400 the previous week, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rising hospitalizations, which have stretched some hospitals in the state to their limits, last week prompted Gov. Pete Ricketts to reinstate a version of the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard that focuses on hospital capacity.

While the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state is less than half the number cared for during November’s peak, hospitals went into this summer’s surge with more patients being treated for other conditions.

Another difference, said Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, is that health care workers have already gone through a difficult 18 months. A lot of highly experienced nurses have left their posts, leaving less-experienced ones to staff critical care units.

“The mental health and resilience of our health care workers is not what it was last fall,” he said. “People could help by getting vaccinated and reducing the number of COVID patients we have to take care of.”

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services noted Friday that vaccinations are making a significant impact in the state. Since mid-August, according to the agency, people who were not fully vaccinated were six times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 4, HHS said, some 92% of infections, 94% of hospitalizations and 95% of deaths have occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated.

Deaths, which lag hospitalizations, also appear to be trending up. Thirty-four deaths were reported last week, double the previous week’s number and the highest weekly figure since April. But deaths can be difficult to track because the state tends to report them to the CDC in batches.

A total of 4,688 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the week ending Thursday.

As of Sunday, according to the state dashboard, Nebraska had recorded 263,783 cases of COVID-19 and 2,408 deaths related to the virus.

Overall, the pandemic has become more localized, with about half of states seeing increased cases and half with falling cases.

While Southern states led the huge delta variant surge this summer, the highest case rates last week were scattered all over the country: Alaska, West Virginia, Wyoming, Montana and Kentucky.

Iowa is seeing some of the nation’s highest case growth, currently ranking 12th nationally in new weekly cases per capita. Nebraska ranks only 33rd on that measure, with a rate slightly below the national one.

Lawler, the UNMC pandemic expert, said Nebraska may be seeing an overall decrease in cases. But he thinks that the epicenter of the outbreak is shifting to rural areas of Nebraska where testing is not readily available.

Even in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, access to testing isn’t what it was earlier in the pandemic, he said, leaving hospitalizations the most reliable indicator of disease activity.

The restored state dashboard supports an outbreak shift.

Douglas County’s per capita case count over the past two weeks was more than 20% below the state rate of 435 new cases per 100,000 residents. Populous Sarpy and Lancaster Counties, likewise, came in well below the statewide rate. But several rural Nebraska counties — Valley, McPherson, Frontier and Wheeler — had per-capita case counts two to three times the state rate, according to the state dashboard.

Many counties in western Nebraska have vaccinated fewer than 50% of residents 12 and older. In some, vaccination rates are significantly lower — as low as 18% in at least two counties. That compares with 72%, 71% and 69% of Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy County residents 12 and older who are fully vaccinated.

The country as a whole, Lawler said, is seeing similar shifts.

“I think we’re going to see ups and downs and high levels of disease activity for many weeks forward,” he said. “It’s moving to places that haven’t experienced a big delta wave yet.”

Lawler thinks that many areas of the country will continue to see high COVID-19 activity into late fall and early winter.

“The pandemic has not gone away,” he said. “It’s still putting our hospitals under tremendous strain. The path out hasn’t changed — it’s vaccination first of all and continuing to implement (preventative measures) until we can reach an appropriate level of vaccination.”

Overall, 54.4% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated, slightly below the national number of 55.3%.