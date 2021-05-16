Crane Trust center weathers virus, reopens for visitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — May 1 was a big day for the staff members and volunteers at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center just off of Interstate 80 near Alda. The doors finally were reopened to the public after a 14-month hiatus caused by a pandemic.
While hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes made their yearly migratory stopover along the Platte River in March 2020, thousands of visitors — who annually flock to see one of the world’s largest migrations — didn’t.
The cranes’ arrival coincided with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and most of society became shut-ins in an effort to stop the virus spread. Businesses all over the country closed their doors or modified they way they did business. The travel and tourism industry in particular took a hard hit.
It was during the heart of the sandhill crane migration. Thousands of people had already booked airplane flights and hotel rooms to witness the crane migration first hand.
The Grand Island Independent reports the Crane Trust, a hub of the crane-viewing experience, lost its entire crane season when the doors closed on March 12, 2020.
Crane Trust offers guided crane-watching tours that are well-booked ahead of the migration. It’s an important source of revenue to accomplish its mission to improve the habitat of the Platte River.
“What had taken us months to prepare for had to be canceled,” said Wendy Bailey, Crane Trust finance and human resources director. “It was a huge disappointment for staff, volunteers and visitors throughout.”
Bailey said the cranes carried on with their migration, arriving from the south, pouring into the Platte River Valley for their stay in central Nebraska before heading north.
“The viewing blinds on the banks of the river were now empty and the usual sight of excitement from visitors arriving to see cranes at the Visitor Center was replaced with silence and an empty building,” she said.
But closing the doors didn’t mean coming to a stop. Necessity is the mother of invention and Trust officials began to think of other ways to show off the natural wonders of south-central Nebraska.
“During the following months we all found ways to cope with the COVID-19 confusion and to carry on with our efforts,” Bailey said. “We worked from home, sometimes in our offices and other times outside on the prairie.”
The goal, she said, was to focus on keeping up on their connections, improving on what they already do and developing action plans for getting back to normal.
“COVID-19 didn’t stop the cranes and it wasn’t going to stop us either,” Bailey said.
So, if visitors couldn’t come to the center, Crane Trust decided to use the internet to bring the center to the public.
Bailey said new in January was an online store.
Alyx Vogel, an assistant at the center, “spent many hours adding all of the inventory from our gift shop onto our website (cranetrust.org), “Bailey said, “opening up lots of opportunities for people to buy crane and bison-related apparel, artwork and gifts.”
Then in February, Crane Trust launched its virtual crane tours.
“It proved to be a successful way for all people interested in cranes, the migration and the Platte River to sign up as members to safely view the migration and for Crane Trust to provide guided tours,” Bailey said.”We had new members from all across the U.S. and in other countries log in, every day, to witness the 2021 sandhill crane migration. The feedback about the new tours has been outstanding.”
Then on May 1, the Nature and Visitor Center reopened.
“We are pleased to get back to normal by having visitors and volunteers come out,” Bailey said.
And greeting the returning visitors are the bison. “At this time, we have 14 bison in the pasture east of the Visitor Center, four of which are calves.”
There are also 10 miles of hiking trails around the property. The center and the trails are open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Bailey said a number of activities are planned with the center’s reopening.
“We are following CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines and would love to welcome visitors to come out to learn about our conservation efforts and spend time outside with nature,” Bailey said. “We have a pollinator garden and bridges over a channel of the Platte River that lead to 10 miles of trails.
On May 25, Bailey said Crane Trust will start its monthly evening Speaker Series. On June 23-24. the center will host pollinator camps for local youth groups. She said these events and more will be detailed on the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center’s Facebook page and website.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming visitors back through our doors and would love to invite everyone to come out to visit,” she said.
