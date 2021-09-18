 Skip to main content
Crash near Lincoln leaves 1 woman dead, authorities say
AP

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been killed in a head-on crash southeast of Lincoln, authorities say.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday when a car crossed the center line of Nebraska Highway 2 and struck a minivan.

Fifty-five-year-old Kimberly Haes was driving the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, The Omaha World-Herald reports.

The four people in the minivan were taken to hospital with injuries that weren't expected to be life threatening.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

