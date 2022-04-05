Creighton announces $17 million Jesuit Residence project

In fall 2023, Creighton University’s Jesuits can expect to live under one roof.

The university on Tuesday announced plans to build a 37,779-square-foot Jesuit Residence along 24th Street at the east end of the historic Jesuit Gardens on campus. The residence will house the university’s Jesuits in 29 bedrooms. The building also will include five guest rooms for visiting Jesuit scholars.

The building also will include a 1,015-square-foot chapel, a dining hall, a library and several spaces for spiritual activities. Students, faculty, staff and alumni will be able to access the building for Mass, spiritual counseling and other mission-based programs.

The project will cost about $17 million. Creighton noted that cost includes demolition of existing structures and renovations to the Jesuit Gardens as well as construction of the residence.

Site work will begin next month.

When completed in 2023, it will be the first time in decades that Creighton’s Jesuits, many of whom serve and work on campus, will live under one roof. Having lived on campus since the university’s founding in 1878, the Jesuits currently reside in the university’s oldest building in Creighton Hall and at the aging Ignatius House. The latter building will be torn down to make room for westward growth of Creighton’s Jesuit Gardens.

The university also will remove the 136-year-old Creighton Observatory, which has been closed for decades because of safety concerns. Portions of the observatory will be preserved and incorporated into a memorial structure in the Jesuit Gardens.

“Students and campus visitors often tell me that Creighton University feels like home,” the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, Creighton’s president, said in a press release. “One of the main reasons they feel at home here is the Jesuit Community at the heart of our campus and our mission. The new space will underscore the life-changing role the Jesuits play in supporting our students and shaping educational experiences grounded in spirituality.”

Donors will pay for the building’s construction as part of Creighton’s $650 million Forward Blue fundraising campaign.

