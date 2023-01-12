Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny

The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny.

Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.

The family took him out of the water and tried to perform CPR, his mother said, but he remained unresponsive. By the time first responders arrived, he was gone.

Will grew up swimming, wakeboarding, tubing and fishing, and was on the school swim team, his mother said. He just pushed himself too far, she said.

Will was “the center of everyone’s universe,” Mandy Visty said. He was close with his siblings and cousins, she said, and younger kids looked up to him.

“He was a natural with people because he was fearless,” his family wrote in his obituary.

He loved to be outdoors and often would go on fishing trips with friends, his mother said. He also loved to travel. He had dreams of owning both a house in the mountains so he could ski and a house on the beach so he could fish, she said.

Will was taking advanced courses at Creighton Prep and was on the soccer team.

A Facebook post from Creighton Prep on Wednesday called for prayers for the family as they and the community celebrate Will’s life.

“We are forever grateful that Will shared his talents with Creighton Prep,” the post read.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the Visty family has raised over $15,000. Mandy Visty said the fundraiser was started as a way to help cover the cost of bringing Will home.

Other survivors include his father, Tommy Visty; twin sister Ella, younger sister Reese and younger brother Owen.

A celebration of life was to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Will is to be buried in a Hawaiian shirt and swim trunks, and those attending the service were asked to wear beach attire. The pallbearers will carry fishing poles down the aisle to walk Will to his next fishing trip, his mother said.

“We are doing everything we can to celebrate the water and his love of fish and turtles,” she said.

