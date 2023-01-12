Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny

Luna Stephens
The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny.
Will Visty, 15, on the family's vacation to Mexico.
Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
The family took him out of the water and tried to perform CPR, his mother said, but he remained unresponsive. By the time first responders arrived, he was gone.
Will grew up swimming, wakeboarding, tubing and fishing, and was on the school swim team, his mother said. He just pushed himself too far, she said.
Will was “the center of everyone’s universe,” Mandy Visty said. He was close with his siblings and cousins, she said, and younger kids looked up to him.
“He was a natural with people because he was fearless,” his family wrote in
his obituary.
He loved to be outdoors and often would go on fishing trips with friends, his mother said. He also loved to travel. He had dreams of owning both a house in the mountains so he could ski and a house on the beach so he could fish, she said.
Will was taking advanced courses at Creighton Prep and was on the soccer team.
A Facebook post from Creighton Prep on Wednesday called for prayers for the family as they and the community celebrate Will’s life.
“We are forever grateful that Will shared his talents with Creighton Prep,” the post read.
A
GoFundMe fundraiser for the Visty family has raised over $15,000. Mandy Visty said the fundraiser was started as a way to help cover the cost of bringing Will home.
Other survivors include his father, Tommy Visty; twin sister Ella, younger sister Reese and younger brother Owen.
A celebration of life was to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Will is to be buried in a Hawaiian shirt and swim trunks, and those attending the service were asked to wear beach attire. The pallbearers will carry fishing poles down the aisle to walk Will to his next fishing trip, his mother said.
“We are doing everything we can to celebrate the water and his love of fish and turtles,” she said.
Napa County Sheriff's Office Deputies Jeff Scott, James Kasper, and James Hartley demonstrate 5 ways to save a person from drowning. Courtesy of Napa County Sheriff's Office
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Nebraska
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Nebraska using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that. You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Nebraska
Canva
#50. Jesse
Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord exists".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 549
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#188 (tie) most common name, -72.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790
Canva
#49. Mitchell
Mitchell is a name of English origin meaning "who is like God".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 556
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#459 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #90
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 41,964
Canva
#48. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 572
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 214 (#137 (tie) most common name, -62.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#47. Cole
Cole is a name of English origin meaning "swarthy, coal-black".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 575
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 356 (#77 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #107
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 33,806
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#46. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 627
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#194 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
Canva
#45. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 653
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 541 (#37 most common name, -17.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #66
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 57,344
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#44. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 663
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#85 most common name, -51.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
Canva
#43. Derek
Derek is a name of German origin meaning "the people's ruler".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 665
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#305 most common name, -88.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #75
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,733
2p2play // Shutterstock
#42. Alex
Alex is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 668
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 222 (#135 (tie) most common name, -66.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,812
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#41. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 675
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#45 most common name, -28.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #56
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#40. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 695
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 134 (#214 most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#39. Tanner
Tanner is a name of English origin meaning "leather maker".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 715
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 142 (#201 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #99
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,346
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#38. Jared
Jared is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he descends".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 723
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#399 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #57
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,779
Canva
#37. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 728
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 43 (#419 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #64
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#36. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 765
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 716 (#20 most common name, -6.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #55
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,912
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#35. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 776
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 301 (#94 (tie) most common name, -61.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
Canva
#34. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 795
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#18 most common name, -3.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #58
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#33. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 834
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 189 (#151 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#32. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 848
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#61 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#31. Trevor
Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning "ambitious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 865
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#248 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #60
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933
Canva
#30. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 877
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 474 (#46 (tie) most common name, -46.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#29. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 908
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 297 (#97 (tie) most common name, -67.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#28. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 910
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,127 (#2 most common name, +23.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
Irisska // Shutterstock
#27. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 867 (#10 most common name, -7.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
Canva
#26. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 958
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#40 (tie) most common name, -44.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
Canva
#25. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,013
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#40 (tie) most common name, -47.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
Canva
#24. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,075
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 780 (#16 most common name, -27.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
Canva
#23. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,152
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 562 (#33 most common name, -51.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
Canva
#22. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,163
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 825 (#13 most common name, -29.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#21. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,172
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 683 (#22 most common name, -41.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#20. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,201
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 437 (#56 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
Canva
#19. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,214
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 173 (#164 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#18. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,255
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 350 (#79 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#17. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning "narrow strait".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,302
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#246 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#16. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,307
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 306 (#90 most common name, -76.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
Canva
#15. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,329
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 368 (#73 (tie) most common name, -72.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
Falcona // Shutterstock
#14. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,352
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 814 (#15 most common name, -39.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
Canva
#13. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,367
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 659 (#24 (tie) most common name, -51.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#12. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning "helpful".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,410
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#218 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#11. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,621
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#142 (tie) most common name, -87.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#10. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,655
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#59 (tie) most common name, -74.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#9. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,786
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 249 (#123 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#8. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning "magnificent".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,853
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 330 (#83 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,886
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 500 (#42 most common name, -73.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#6. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,912
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#99 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
Canva
#5. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,974
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 (tie) most common name, -76.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
Canva
#4. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,097
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 (tie) most common name, -77.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#3. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,272
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 669 (#23 most common name, -70.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#2. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,441
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 292 (#100 most common name, -88.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
Canva
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,998
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 815 (#14 most common name, -72.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
