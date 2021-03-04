Creighton suspends Greg McDermott for 'plantation' remark

The university statement announcing the suspension did not specify how long McDermott would be suspended. Creighton athletic spokesman Rob Anderson told The Associated Press no end date has been set.

Rasmussen said additional sanctions are under consideration, none of which will be made public.

“Coach McDermott and our athletics program must use this incident as an opportunity for growth and learning, as clearly more work needs to be done.”

McDermott, in an apology he posted on Twitter on Tuesday, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

McDermott, who is white, said he immediately recognized he had made an “egregious mistake” and addressed with his team his use of a term evocative of slavery and the antebellum South.

In a statement, the university called McDermott’s language “deplorable” and said it was inconsistent with the private Jesuit school’s values and commitment to creating a welcoming environment.

