Crews face obstacles in trying to contain wildfire in western Nebraska

Crews continued to attempt to bring a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska under control on Wednesday.
Emergency personnel from across the region have responded to the blaze, named the “Smokey Fire,” which started around 16 miles southeast of Gering Tuesday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. The fire is mostly burning timber.
Smoke rises into the air as a wildfire rages east of Wright's Gap Road in western Nebraska's Banner County. The blaze, which began Tuesday afternoon, continued to spread on Wednesday as firefighters worked to establish containment lines.
Erratic winds and a temperature inversion that trapped smoke near the ground have posed additional obstacles for firefighters, according to the release. As of Wednesday evening, crews were working to establish fire containment lines.
Response to the fire has included aircraft from Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming, including two Nebraska National Guard Blackhawk helicopters, according to the release. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal, Nebraska Forest Service and a state incident management team have also been deployed.
The fire was reportedly at 3,700 acres Wednesday afternoon and could potentially grow, with low humidity and warm temperatures contributing to the spread, according to the release.
Banner County has declared a state of emergency, the release said. People are asked to stay out of the area as crews fight the fire. Wright’s Gap Road remained closed as of Wednesday.
Some advisory evacuations have been issued, and additional evacuations may be necessary depending on the fire activity, according to the news release. No injuries were reported as of Wednesday evening.
The US states most impacted by wildfires
Wildfires have ravaged the American West in the recent past. Of the 10 costliest wildfires on record, only two occurred prior to 2017, according to the Insurance Information Institute. And this year is shaping up to be more of the same. When considering total acres burned, 2020 was very close to being the most destructive wildfire year on record; and as of the start of summer, 2021 is on pace to exceed last year’s numbers. The defining wildfire event of 2020—the August Complex Fire—was started by a series of Northern California lightning strikes, and quickly became the largest wildfire event in the state’s history. While California gets much of the attention for wildfires, several other states have been severely impacted as well. Behind California’s 4.1 million acres burned in 2020 were 1.1 million acres in Oregon, almost 1 million acres in Arizona, and 842,000 acres in Washington. Nationwide, the number of acres burned each year over the past 15 years is up considerably compared to the same timeframe prior to 2005, even though the number of fires has noticeably declined.
The total number of acres burned each year has increased over time
While lightning is an obvious cause of wildfires, the National Park Service has attributed nearly 85% of wildfires to human activity, including campfires, debris fires, powerlines, electrical malfunctions, cigarettes, and arson. When assessing the damage done by wildfires, though, lightning-caused fires have historically been more destructive. Data from the National Interagency Fire Center shows that lightning accounted for the great majority of burned acres since 2001, though there have been several years where more land area was burned by human-caused fires, including 2020.
Human-caused fires accounted for nearly 60% of acres burned in 2020
The severity of wildfires is largely affected by climate conditions, and in 2021, several western states remain trapped in a persistent “megadrought.” Large portions of the region—including parts of Utah, Arizona, Nevada, California, New Mexico, Colorado, and Oregon—face “exceptional” levels of drought, which is the U.S. Drought Monitor’s most severe category. Based on recent trends, California has been the state most threatened by wildfires, as 40% of all burned acres last year fell within its borders. California also had the most properties at risk of wildfire damage by a significant margin. Its 2 million at-risk properties was nearly three times as many as the 718,000 in Texas, 371,000 in Colorado, and 238,000 in Arizona, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
California wildfires accounted for 40% of total US acres burned in 2020
However, wildfires affect each state differently. More sparsely populated states like Montana and Idaho, for example, have only the fifth-highest and ninth-highest number of properties at risk for wildfire damage, yet those properties represent between a quarter and a third of all properties in the state, whereas only 15% of properties in California are estimated to be at risk. To determine the impact that wildfires have had on various states, researchers at Filterbuy compiled data from the National Interagency Fire Center and the U.S. Census Bureau for 2020, then ranked states by the total number of acres burned. Related data included in the analysis were the total number of fires, the burned acreage as a proportion of the state’s total land area, and human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage. Here are the 15 states that were hit hardest by wildfires last year.
15. Florida
Total acres burned: 99,413 Total number of fires: 2,381 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.29% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 57.7%
14. Oklahoma
Total acres burned: 102,302 Total number of fires: 1,241 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.23% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 100.0%
13. New Mexico
Total acres burned: 109,513 Total number of fires: 1,018 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.14% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 14.3%
12. Alaska
Total acres burned: 181,169 Total number of fires: 349 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.05% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 0.2%
11. Texas
Total acres burned: 256,826 Total number of fires: 6,713 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.15% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 71.3%
10. Nevada
Total acres burned: 259,275 Total number of fires: 770 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.37% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 28.7%
9. Idaho
Total acres burned: 314,352 Total number of fires: 944 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.59% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 75.4%
8. Utah
Total acres burned: 329,735 Total number of fires: 1,493 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.63% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 32.1%
7. Wyoming
Total acres burned: 339,783 Total number of fires: 828 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.55% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 85.4%
6. Montana
Total acres burned: 369,633 Total number of fires: 2,433 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.40% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 59.5%
5. Colorado
Total acres burned: 625,357 Total number of fires: 1,080 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.94% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 71.6%
4. Washington
Total acres burned: 842,370 Total number of fires: 1,646 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 1.98% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 99.4%
3. Arizona
Total acres burned: 978,568 Total number of fires: 2,524 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 1.35% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 36.2%
2. Oregon
Total acres burned: 1,141,613 Total number of fires: 2,215 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 1.86% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 59.5%
1. California
Total acres burned: 4,092,151 Total number of fires: 10,431 Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 4.10% Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 57.8%
