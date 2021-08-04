Crews search Missouri River for missing 6-year-old boy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Search crews were out Wednesday looking for a missing 6-year-old boy believed to have fallen into the Missouri River.

Rescue teams and police were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday after the boy went missing at N.P. Dodge Park along the riverside in north Omaha, police said.

Police said the boy was at the park with family members and was last seen playing in the river. Family members told officials they had been distracted and were not sure whether the boy had run off or been swept away in the water.

Rescue teams searched the river and area for about three hours before calling off the search once it got dark. The search resumed Wednesday morning.

