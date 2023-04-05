The Durham Museum in downtown Omaha is taking another step back in time.

Since January, the museum’s grand hall has been adorned with platforms and scaffolding. At the top of the scaffolding, artists from New York City-based EverGreene Architectural Arts are working to restore the original designs and colors that once adorned the museum’s 65-foot-high ceiling in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall. When finished — likely in late May — the ceiling will appear as it did when the building opened as Union Station in 1931.

The train station closed in 1971 and was converted to a museum in 1975.

That work means changing the color of the steps flanking the ceiling’s beams from green to brown in the west-end corridor. It also means applying fresh aluminum leaf to the grates around the chandeliers, as well as to the silver and gold capitals at the top of the columns spaced along the walls.

EverGreene’s work also includes repairing damaged plaster, repainting large swaths of color and touching up decorative elements where needed. A Nebraska Department of Economic Development grant and private donations are financing the slightly more than $1.6 million restoration project.

The project comes several years after a $3 million restoration of the museum’s exterior. The current project would have likely been done in 2020 were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jessica Brummer, the museum's director of communications.

Both the interior and exterior renovations come after the federal government designated the Durham Museum as a National Historic Landmark in 2016. That designation was one of the reasons officials have extensively worked to preserve the museum’s design and architecture.

“That status specifically mentions our art deco ceilings as why our building was designated as a National Historic Landmark,” Brummer said. “We always call Union Station 'our single greatest artifact.'”

Art deco is an artistic style that originated in France in the early 20th century and later found its heyday in the United States in the 1920s and 1930s. Featuring geometric designs with sharp edges and bold colors, the style was considered glamorous and luxurious.

“There weren’t a lot of train stations that were done in that style,” Brummer said.

Some surprises have come during the ceiling’s restoration. When restoring the steps in the west end corridor, EverGreene artists discovered the original dark brown color after they studied the layers of paint and examined historic photos.

Marc Sova, a decorative paint foreman with EverGreene, called the Durham’s art deco unique.

“It’s a really fabulous example of art deco on this scale,” he said. “There’s not a lot of amazing art deco in giant spaces like this.”

Finding out how the Durham Museum was originally decorated wasn’t an arduous task compared to some other restoration projects EverGreene has worked on.

“A lot of times a building like this has been painted a few times. Luckily, this hasn’t been too much,” Sova said. “Sometimes you go into an old building and there are 20 layers of paint. Luckily, everything here was fairly close to what it was (save for) a couple of differences in colors.”

The restoration project is about halfway done. The scaffolding has moved along the museum’s great hall as ceiling sections have been restored.

“This is an instance where people really get to see it in action and see the work that we do to preserve this place,” Brummer said.

With the massive restoration soon to be completed, Brummer said future maintenance projects will mainly be smaller-scale inspections. In the meantime, she added museum officials are looking at ways to improve the museum’s permanent exhibit spaces.

“Our permanent exhibition spaces have been the same for many years,” she said. “We know that in order to continue to engage visitors and teach history, we need to bring some more life and interactivity to those spaces.”