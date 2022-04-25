Dangerous weekend for wildfires injures at least 15 people in Nebraska and causes one death

A retired volunteer fire chief who died Friday night while aiding evacuation efforts in rural Cambridge is among at least 15 people who have been injured in wildfires burning in southwest Nebraska.

John P. Trumble, 66, died after his vehicle was overcome by smoke from the Road 702 fire, which has burned at least 50,000 acres in the southern part of the state, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

The 702 fire is among at least 15 fires that broke out across the state, affecting more than a dozen counties and prompting a statewide emergency declaration.

While numbers are uncertain, it appears that about 15 people were injured and at least three communities were evacuated, according to local, state and regional officials. One of the fires killed about 100 head of livestock.

It’s unclear how many homes were lost.

East of McCook, in southwest Nebraska, volunteers and others worked through the weekend to bring the Road 702 fire under control. Five people were injured while doing so, according to the Rocky Mountain Complex Management Incident Team, which is overseeing that fire.

Two communities were evacuated, Wilsonville and Cambridge, said Red Willow County Sheriff Alan Kotschwar.

Also in southwest Nebraska, four firefighters were injured while responding to the Elsie fire, according to state emergency management officials. That fire burned about 5,000 acres in Perkins and Dundy Counties.

In the northeast part of the state, four firefighters were injured responding to a blaze that started in a cornfield near Lyons. Two suffered smoke inhalation and two were hurt in separate crashes due to zero visibility, according to the Burt County Sheriff’s Office. A firetruck also was destroyed.

The Burt County fire led to the evacuation of the town of Macy. By Sunday, that order had been lifted.

In eastern Nebraska, two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and about 100 calves died in a fire that broke out at calving sheds in Rising City. The community is about 20 miles south of Columbus.

