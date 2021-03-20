Daughter quickly volunteers to donate kidney for father

Her parents wrestled with her decision, with Ruth hoping it would be a non-issue. “I kept thinking she wouldn’t be a match so we wouldn’t have to worry about it,” she said. When Megan called and told them she was a match, Ruth at first felt torn, but her daughter’s happiness eased her concern. “Megan’s joyfulness about it, you couldn’t help but be happy,” she said. “I talked to Jason, her husband, to see what he thought, and he said this was her decision and to not take that away from her.”

More than 37 million are living with chronic kidney disease and most don’t know it. Many with the disease don’t experience symptoms until the very late stages when the kidneys are failing. Signs can include high blood pressure, diabetes and a family history of kidney failure, with 660,000 people currently living with kidney failure.

Before the transplant, all three took patient education classes required for those on the transplant list, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. It was there they learned that kidneys from living donors had the highest success rate and how lucky they were to have one, Ruth said. “We met people in the classes who were really in bad shape from the disease, who were ready for a transplant and desperate for a donor,” she said. “It was heart-wrenching, they were so happy for us yet they were still waiting for a donor.”