Democrat Blood names running mate in governor's race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat Carol Blood has chosen a former state senator and rancher from western Nebraska to be her running mate in the race for Nebraska governor.

Blood, who is currently serving in the Legislature, announced her pick on Sunday. The Omaha World-Herald reports Davis was registered as a Republican when he represented the Sandhills for one term, but he's now registered as a Democrat.

Davis lost his seat to Tom Brewer in 2016 after facing negative advertisements during the campaign over issues that he had clashed with Gov. Pete Ricketts over.

Since leaving office, Davis has remained politically active and recently served as a lobbyist for the Nebraska chapter of the Sierra Club.

Blood faces a big challenge because the state’s voters haven’t backed a Democrat for governor since the 1990s.

People are also reading…

Five Republicans are fighting for the GOP nomination in the primary. State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is the only one of them who has declared a running mate. The other top Republican candidates are businessmen Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and information technology manager Breland Ridenour.

