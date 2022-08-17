Denver Air Connection picked to serve Kearney Regional Airport

KEARNEY — The airline that will take over service to Kearney Regional Airport in 11 weeks flies 50-passenger jets and will provide 12 nonstop round trip flights per week to Denver International Airport.

City Manager Michael Morgan announced Friday that Denver Air Connection has been selected to replace SkyWest as the new Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney airport.

Denver Air Connection will begin in Kearney on Nov. 1 and feature bookings, connections and baggage transfers that will access United Airlines’ and American Airlines’ global network.

Flight schedules and prices will be announced soon, along with instructions so that passengers with SkyWest tickets can switch them to Denver Air Connection. The airline offers online reservations, complimentary snacks and two free checked bags on most flights.

The change in air carriers comes at a time when flying out of Kearney has never been more popular. City officials were anticipating a record-breaking 30,000 boardings this year when SkyWest announced in March it was dropping Kearney. The previous passenger record was 25,000.

“With our passenger load and recent history, we were very attractive,” Morgan said about recruiting a new airline. He said passengers from the Kearney region proved to Denver Air Connection that Kearney will be a successful expansion.

“Kearney residents just did an outstanding job supporting air service. We’re pleased to be going to a carrier that’s comparable to SkyWest,” Morgan said.

Denver Air Connection serves 14 destinations across a nine-state region from Arizona to Michigan.

The airline will expand into Cortez, Colorado, in October, with flights to and from Denver and Phoenix. Kearney will become the airline’s 16th stop in November. With its partnerships with United Airlines and American Airlines, the airline can connect fliers to Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, Phoenix and Denver.

SkyWest, which operated as United Express, informed the U.S. Department of Transportation that it intended to drop Kearney and 30 other Midwest cities, including North Platte and Scottsbluff.

The airline blamed chronic pilot shortages for its decision. SkyWest received a federal Essential Air Service subsidy for serving those 31 cities, and it was paid an EAS subsidy of $3.6 million annually for its 12 flights per week from Kearney to Denver.

Commuter flights to Denver are continuing at Kearney Regional Airport.

DOT has put a “hold” on SkyWest that requires the airline to continue serving Kearney until the new carrier takes over.

Morgan said the DOT awarded Denver Air Connection a two-year EAS contract.

Denver Air Connection owns, operates and maintains its entire fleet of aircraft from its base at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado, a Denver suburb. The location ties Denver Air Connection with Denver International Airport, which enables the company to control and effectively manage its operational and maintenance programs.

“The safety and reliability of Denver Air Connection, demonstrated in several communities as part of the EAS program, will ensure Kearney continues to offer outstanding air service,” Morgan said.

Pilot shortages and high demand for airline service have continued to challenge the industry, forcing some airlines to pitch hefty bonuses and other incentives to hire more pilots.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest has a fleet of 450 jetliners. All of the 29 cities in SkyWest’s March filing serve connector flights for United Airlines.

When SkyWest announced it was dropping Kearney in March, it was advertising $40,000 bonuses for pilots, profit sharing and 401(k) matches.

Kearney’s new airline will be operating out of the current terminal for about 18 months, after which Kearney Regional Airport will open an enlarged and remodeled terminal. The Kearney City Council recently approved plans and specifications for the $9 million terminal that’s designed to better handle larger passenger volume. Bids soon will be opened on the terminal project, which will be fully funded by federal stimulus money.

Terminal parking already has been enlarged to accommodate passenger numbers. In 2020 the FAA built a $12 million main runway at Kearney for jet operations.