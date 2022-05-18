 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Department of Health and Human Services will cover fingerprinting costs for child care providers

  • 0

The Department of Health and Human Services will cover the fingerprinting costs for child care providers again, it announced Monday.

The state will cover the cost of fingerprinting, which is required to be a licensed child care provider, through Sept. 30, 2023.

The background check fees, which are $45.25 per person, are charged by the Nebraska State Patrol. The department will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, allocated to the Child Care and Development Fund Program, to cover the expenses.

As a result, all child care staff and eligible cohabitants will be exempt from the charges.

The decision to reinstate the rule follows a February 2020 announcement. At that time, the department chose to temporarily cover the costs after child care providers complained.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'smart' contact lens can treat eye disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News