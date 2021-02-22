Deputies: 1 killed in head-on crash near Cedar Bluffs

CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb. (AP) — One person was killed in the head-on crash of a pickup truck and a snowplow on state Highway 109 just east of Cedar Bluffs in eastern Nebraska, authorities in Saunders County said.

The crash happened when a westbound truck driven by Dennis Campbell, 69, of Fremont, crossed the center line and hit the eastbound Nebraska Highway Department plow head-on, investigators said.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said the road was snow-covered at the time of the crash. Campbell died at the scene, and a woman who was a passenger in his truck was taken to a Fremont hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

