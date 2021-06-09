Deputies serving warrants in Nebraska when woman was killed

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies serving arrest warrants at a house in rural Cass County were faced with a different emergency when a woman inside the house was fatally shot, authorities said.

Cass County deputies went to the house several miles southeast of Weeping Water around 9:30 p.m. Monday to serve the warrants and were trying to make contact with a person when they heard a gunshot from inside the house, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. Deputies then reported hearing someone call for help.

The deputies rushed into the home and found a woman with a gunshot wound and attempted to save her life, but she died at the scene. The patrol said another person was in the house at the time of the shooting.

Officials had not released the woman's name by early Wednesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the shooting as an in-custody death, but officials said a preliminary investigation determined that no deputies fired a gun at any point during the incident.

